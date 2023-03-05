LEIS, Donna Ruth



July 12, 1960 - January 30, 2023



Age 62, of Miamisburg, OH, passed on Jan. 30, 2023. Born in Cleveland, TN, the daughter of Paul R. Leis and Jimmie R. Leis, who preceded her in death. Also preceded by husband Harold Langford; nephews Paul Joseph (P.J.) Leis and David Wayne Leis. She attended Trotwood Madison and worked as a caregiver for many years. She is survived by her brothers, Paul Jr. Leis (Trudy), David Leis (Roxanne), Joel Leis; sister, Karen Curry (Mike); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held on March 11 from 4-6 PM at Bennett's, 67 S. Main St., Miamisburg.

