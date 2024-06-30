Leipzig, Donna

Leipzig (Sutheimer), Donna M.



Donna M. (Sutheimer) Leipzig passed away peacefully at home Thursday June 27, 2024. She was born at home in Eldron, Wisconsin on January 27, 1929, to Albert and Mamie (Riley) Sutheimer and grew up during the Great Depression. Donna graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1947 and married James Leipzig at Sacred Heart in Appleton, Wisconsin on June 27, 1953. Donna was a dedicated homemaker and later worked for Hamilton City Schools as a secretary in the Transportation Department. She was involved in several community organizations, including the League of Women Voters, the Emergency Money Fund, the American Red Cross, Saint Julie's School and Church, and volunteered at the Fort Hamilton Hospital gift shop. She loved to travel. She was a member of Saint Julie's Catholic Church. Donna is survived by her five children Mary (Terry) Bridge, Cyndi Leipzig, Debra Kinninger, Dr Greg Leipzig, and Dr Jeff (Mary) Leipzig; three grandchildren Tyler Bridge, Matt Leipzig, and Rachel Leipzig. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R Leipzig; her sister, Crystal; and her brothers: Norman, Leland, and Riley Sutheimer. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was also preceded in death by her brothers- and sisters-in-law Frank and Vi Leipzig, Francis "Buzz" and Marjorie Leipzig, Jack "Jake" and Vi Leipzig, and Dick and Annie Goree; and her lifelong friend, Jean Sambs. Visitation Monday July 1, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Visitation will also be at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church 224 Dayton St Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday July 2, 2024 from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am, Father Jeff Silver Celebrant. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



