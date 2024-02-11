Leingang, Terrence A.



Terrence A. Leingang, M.D., age 76, of New York, N.Y., passed away on January 20, 2024. Terry grew up in Oakwood, Ohio, and graduated from Alter High School, Earlham College, and The Ohio State College of Medicine. After graduating from medical school, he moved to Manhattan, where he practiced psychiatry for 50 years at Bellevue Hospital. Terry was a wonderful brother, husband, father, and grandfather, and will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Rosella Leingang. He is survived by his wife, Jane Leingang; two children, Sarah (Noah) Zakim and Andrew (Jory) Leingang; three grandchildren, Henry and Benjamin Zakim and Portland Leingang; four siblings, Larry (Sue) Leingang, Jane (Tom) Knoth, Marie (Joe) Panzl, and Donna (Karl) Grafe; and numerous nieces and nephews. On January 25, 2024, a funeral service was held at Louis Suburban Chapel in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, with burial at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com