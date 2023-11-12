LEHMKUHL, Stephen Mark



LEHMKUHL, Stephen Mark, 77 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents John Allen Lehmkuhl and Doris (Cappelli) Lehmkuhl, two brothers, Allen Matthew Lehmkuhl and Phillip Douglas Lehmkuhl, and a close cousin Clyde DePuy. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Lehmkuhl) Allin and husband John Allin; son, Christopher Mark Lehmkuhl and wife Kiersten Lehmkuhl; grandchildren Ashton Nicole Allin and John Felton Allin, Jr.; two siblings John Craig Lehmkuhl and Aurora Sue Lehmkuhl; sister-in-law Carolynne W. Lehmkuhl; close cousins Curtis DePuy and Paul DePuy; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and friend and neighbor Jim Bush whom he held in high regard. Stephen retired from Navistar and continued working for several years at Rollins Export. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



