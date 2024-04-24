Lehman, Thomas Floyd



Surrounded by family, Thomas Floyd Lehman lost a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer on April 21, 2024. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Faye (Haben) Lehman; his sister Pat Lesher and twin sister Carolyn Laird; his daughter Jennifer Ellen Vernon; and father- and mother-in-law John and Beulah (Davidson) Maggard. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Barbara (Maggard) Lehman; daughter Michelle (Bruce) Frank of Crystal Lake, Illinois; son Daren (Sherri) Lehman of Ostrander, Ohio; granddaughter Hannah Frank (Jareth) Florez of Holland, Michigan; and grandsons Sean (Elizabeth) Frank of Fredricksburg, Virginia; Daniel Frank of Crystal Lake, Illinois; Cord Lehman of Ostrander, Ohio; and Luke Vernon of New Paris, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Funeral service for Thomas will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton, OH with Pastor Jerry Reynolds and Pastor Aaron Holman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



