LEGGE, Roberta

LEGGE (Mullins), Roberta



92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1930, in Lambric, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Adam and Dora (Oliver) Mullins. Roberta loved her life as a farmer's wife and the mother of their five children: Sharel, Brenda, Deborah, Judith and Kevin. In the days when it was rare to do so, she found her first job away from the farm only after their youngest child, Kevin, could walk and help on the farm. She enjoyed working for several years at the Busy Bee Restaurant in Fairborn, Ohio, continuing to cook and bake for many more than just her family. She also worked at the Fairborn, Ohio, Senior Center and Rite Aid Pharmacy in Enon, Ohio, for a few years, leaving all other jobs behind to become an expert in cameras and camera customer service and sales at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Exchange in Fairborn, Ohio, retiring from there to manage the "Donnelsville Mall" in Donnelsville, Ohio, for her children, Deb and Paul and Kevin and Joy, until they decided to close the Mall in 2018. She enjoyed almost 20 years at The Mall, spending time with the many Halloweener's and neighborhood friends stopping by to chat and play lotto. Roberta's husband and loving, dear friend, Carl V. Legge, preceded her in death in March 2012. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by son-in-law Gary Wentz; brothers Malcolm Mullins and Daniel Boone Mullins; sisters Katie (Mullins) Joseph, Fleta Mae (Mullins) Legge and Rosa Lee (Mullins) Davis. She is survived by her son, Kevin and his wife, Joy; and her four daughters, Sharel and Jeff Barnhart, Brenda and Tim Jones, Deborah and Paul Taylor, and Judith Legge and Dana Applegate; who blessed her with 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10-11 am with the funeral service to honor Roberta beginning 11:00 am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



