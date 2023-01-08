LEFLAR, George Frederick

LEFLAR, Jr.,



George Frederick



69, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away December 28, 2022. Mr. Leflar was born July 7, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late George and Edna (Mau) Leflar, and had moved to Florida 5 years ago from Dayton, Ohio, upon retiring from Esther Price Candies as a candy maker. George loved motorcycling, reading books, and listening to music. He was a graduate from the Meadowdale High School in Dayton, class of 1971 and also served as Class President. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Rhonda L. (Shepherd) Leflar, children, Shawna M. (Brandon) Belcher and Mandy R. (Daniel) Knerr, brothers-in-law, Mark Shepherd and Chris Shepherd, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and his best friend Jack Emmons, along with sisters Claudia Harbough and Susan Leflar.



Fred was a loving and devoted husband. His greatest joy in life was his two daughters and bringing six beautiful grandchildren into this world. He is loved more than he could have ever known.



Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.

