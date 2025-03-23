Leffel (Powelson), Patty Ann



Leffel, Patty Ann, 98, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Oakwood Village. Patty was born November 11, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John E. and Margaret L. (Murphy) Powelson. She was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church and later attended St. Raphael Church with her daughter. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul and retired from Vining Industries after many years. Survivors include four children, Susan (John) Groeschel, Jeanne (Tom) Wikoff, Phillip Leffel and John (Brenda) Leffel; six grandchildren, Jared (Elisha), Abigail (Tyler, fiancé), Christina, Rebecca (Duane), Alex and Andrew (Danni, fiancé); five great grandchildren, David (Delaney, fiancé), Jakob, Aubrey, James and Stella; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in 1995; and a sister, Marguerite Brumfield. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Oakwood Village, especially Karen and Krissy, and Community Mercy Hospice for their kind and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice, 1830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503.



