Lefever, Raymond Terry



Raymond Terry Lefever, Age 87 of Centerville passed away on Friday February 7, 2025. Terry was born November 11, 1937 in York PA, the son of Lelia and Raymond Lefever. He spent his career in the welding industry by starting in the lab and rising to a V.P. position. He was a long time employee of Hobart Brothers /ITW. He was a lifelong believer in Christ and a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. For him, family was his pride and devotion and he prayed mightily and daily for them all. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Lefever, his son, Christopher R. Lefever, and his brother Wayne Lefever. Survivors include his daughter Michele Lefever; daughter in law Robyn Lefever; grandchildren Spencer Soltis (Erin), Justin Soltis (Chelsea Nottoli), Raelynn (Tim Tanner) and Rileigh De Santiago Lefever (Sebastian); and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother in law Lynn Bortner (Kate) and loving nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, his body was donated to Wright State Boonshoft School Of Medicine. There will be a service at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Carrollton on Saturday, March 15th. A visitation will be held at 2 P.M.with a memorial service to follow at 3 P.M. Donations are suggested to the Good Neighbor House.



