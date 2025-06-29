Lees, Thomas P. "Tom"



Thomas Potter Lees, known warmly as Tom to his friends and family, lived a long and fruitful life from his birth on March 22, 1932, in Piqua, Ohio, to his peaceful passing on June 23, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.



A man of remarkable intellect and service, Tom graduated from Fairview High School in 1950, furthered his education at the University of Dayton, and proudly earned his degree from THE Ohio State University in 1955. His patriotism led him to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Tom embarked on a distinguished 36-year career with the Inland Division of General Motors, retiring in 1991. He continued to share his time and skills, working part-time at Greive Hardware in Kettering.



Tom's Christian faith was the cornerstone of his life. A devoted member of Normandy United Methodist Church, his faith-filled presence was a source of strength and inspiration for the congregation. Likewise, he extended his camaraderie and leadership to notable organizations including Far Hills Lodge #784, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine, and notably as the past Director of Antioch Cars.



Tom's love story began with his first wife, Arlene Caylor, who preceded him in death, as did his brother Babe and great-grandson Noah. His heart found a second chapter of love with his surviving wife, Nancy, along with his children, Janice (John) Edwards, Jim, Gary (Molly), Tom (Peggy) Dan (Lori), and Jeff (Tera). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Tom will be remembered as a family man who gave his time and energy unselfishly throughout his life. A visitation will be Tuesday July 1, 2025 from 5-7 PM at Normandy United Methodist Church 450 W. Alex-Bell Rd. The family will also receive friends at 10 AM Wednesday, July 2 at the church. The Funeral Service will begin at 11AM. Burial to immediately follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Ohio, Antioch Shrine Foundation or Normandy Endowment Fund. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



