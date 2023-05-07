Leen, Joretta

Leen (Boor), Joretta A.



Joretta A. Leen, age 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2023. She was born May 21, 1931 to the late George and Echo (Combs) Boor in Eaton, Preble Co., Ohio. Joretta grew up in Piqua, Ohio and attended Piqua Schools. After graduating High School she worked at Wright Field where she met her future husband, Jack Leen. After Joretta and Jack married, they started their family of three children Linda, Hal, and David. With a strong work ethic she began selling Real Estate and in 1967 helped her husband Jack start their own Multiple Listing Service (Advertising Aids Inc.), which grew to employ over thirty people and held accounts in nearly every state east of the Mississippi. Joretta's passions include traveling, ceramics, playing bridge and the piano, dancing and singing, cooking and entertaining. She specialized at arranging family reunions! Her numerous photo albums display pictures of wonderful trips throughout the world with several of her and Jack's close friends. Joretta was a beloved wife and mother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother James "Jim" Boor, her uncle Donald Combs, her aunt Bonnie, a nephew Bob Warner, a niece Linda Faye (John) Booher, a cousin Dennis Bundschuh (Kathy), her dearest friend Yvonne Blommel, and Joretta's husband Jack. Joretta is survived by her three children, Linda Hood, Hal Leen, and David Leen. Her nephews John Booher and Steve Booher (Martia), and her niece Debbie Riner (Randy), their mother Joan Warner and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

