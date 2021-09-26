LEE, Otto "Terry"



64, of Centerville, OH, passed away from complications of COVID-19 and Lymphoma, on September 15, 2021. He was born in Newtown Square, PA, on October 16th, 1956. He graduated from Marple Newtown High School and then earned a Communications degree from the University of Dayton in 1978. He married Mary Ellen O'Brien on May 5th, 1979. They raised a family together and were married 42 years. He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Lee, father, Otto C. Lee, step mother, Frances "Pat" Lee, and his sisters-in-law, Peggy Jacobs and Eileen Stokes. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (64, Centerville, OH); his son Adam (39, Atlanta, GA), and daughter-in-law Lauren; his daughter Shannon (36, Silver Spring, MD), and son-in-law Dan; his grandchildren Eliza (5), Colin (3) and Ofelia (2); his niece Casey Jacobs (46, Alexandria, VA) and her husband Paul; and his brother Ted. A visitation for Terry will be held on Friday, October 15th, at Tobias Funeral Home, (5471 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton) from 4 - 7 pm. In lieu of a service, the family will be hosting a celebration of his life the following evening of Saturday, October 16th -- his 65th birthday -- outdoors at the Yankee Trace Community and Pool Center, (915 Yankee Trace Dr. in Centerville) from 4 - 8 pm. All who want to remember him are welcome. The family asks that because of the circumstances of his death, any eligible adult be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when indoors in



order to attend. Children are, of course, welcome as well. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

