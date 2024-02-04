Lee, Mildred



age 93 of Xenia, got her wings January 20, 2024 and was welcomed by God. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, which she wanted. Mildred was born December 5, 1930 to Charles and Mary Etta Robinson. She had three sisters and seven brothers, all deceased except for one brother Charlie Robinson, 90 of Pike County. Mildred met James Lee and were married on February 14, 1950 (Valentines Day). Mildred and Jim then began their family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James H. Lee, and son James E. Lee. She is survived by her daughters Patty (John) Pelfrey of Jamestown and Connie Phillips of Wilmington. Mildred has four grandkids Missy Woodall, John Pelfrey, Amber Sallee, and Michael Phillips. Mildred has 14 great-grandkids, and 11 great-great-grandkids. Mildred was a strong and hard working woman. She retired from General Motors in 1991. She was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the Spring Valley Senior Citizen Center. Mildred enjoyed being outside with her dog Toby, working on her little farm, and being with her family and friends. As Mildred got older her heart, body was getting tired, and she could no longer for the things she enjoyed doing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We all love you and have are special memories. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday February 9, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Zoar UMC, c/o Joyce Anderson, 1440 Smith Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385.



