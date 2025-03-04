Lee, Janice L.



age 81, departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



