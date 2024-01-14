Ledinsky, Thomas J.



Thomas J. Ledinsky (Lead-o) passed away January 8, 2024. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 23, 1946 to Raymond J. Ledinsky and Leona M. Ledinsky (Wyar). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ginny (Brownell) and daughter Melissa. Also surviving are his sisters, Mary Anne of Westerville and Patricia of Washington Township; sister-in-law, Nancy Ledinsky of Punta Gorda, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father and mother, Raymond and Leona; brother, Raymond J., and sister, Susanne. Tom graduated St. Joseph's High School 1964 and received a football scholarship to the University of Dayton, graduating in 1969, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pre-med. He was a member of Delta Chi Delta Fraternity. He then moved to Rockford, Illinois where he played semi-pro football with the Rockford Rams and taught high school sciences. He moved to the Columbus area and taught at Father Wehrle High School. He then returned to Dayton, where he played semi-pro football with the Dayton Colts. He received his Masters of Science in Teaching from UD in 1988. He taught sciences at Chaminade-Julienne and then in the Beavercreek School system; while also coaching football and golf. He adored golf and was an avid reader. Tom was a former member of Walnut Grove Country Club and Sugar Valley Golf Club. Also a member of the Dayton Agonis Club and past president of the Varsity D Club-University of Dayton. If so inclined, donations in Tom's memory can be made to the Tenth Life or Our Farm Sanctuary. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tom's memory in the Spring. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com