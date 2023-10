Ledford (Helfrey), Helen Ruth



Helen Ruth Ledford, nee Helfrey, was born July 28, 1926, in Hamilton Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spence, her son Robert, her daughter Doris Lakes, six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Diann Schindler; her brother, David Helfrey, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date.





