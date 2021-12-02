LEAVELL, Sabrina

LEAVELL (Cardwell),



Sabrina A.



Age 63 of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2021. She was born March, 12, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, where she lived the majority of her life. She graduated from Nettie Lee Roth high school class of 1976 and also was part of the U.S military in 1977 for a stint. Preceded in death by her parents Billy M. Cardwell Sr. (Red), Norma Jean Cardwell, a son Roy Jr., sister Donna M. White, nephews Langley Akerle (Pack'em), Loverna Reed III



(Lil Snoopy) and her beloved fur baby Breann. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert Cardwell (Bob) of Cleveland, OH; brother, Billy M. Cardwell Jr. (Annette) of Cleveland, OH; a host of nieces and nephews, including great-nieces and nephews: Yolanda (Fred) Mullins of Phoenix, AZ, LaQuita (Joe Jr.) Scandrick (Joe III, Kelby and Kamaura of Dayton, Ohio), Latosha Core (Julius Jr., Cha'marea, An'jealious and J'air) of Cleveland, Ohio, Billy Cardwell III (Pooh Bear), Cassius (Cindy) Smalls of Alabama, Jarred Smith of Kentucky and



Brittany Cardwell of Cleveland, OH, Shay Newman (Anthony Jr., Armon, Ari'Rose and Mau'Kih) of Cleveland, OH, Robert Patmon of Cartersville, GA, Rubie (Charles) Hill (Lyric and Nevaeh) and a supporting friend James Christiansen (Ken) of Cleveland, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends. Per her request no services will be held, final disposition



cremation.

