Leatherman, Sharon

Leatherman (Decker), Sharon Kay



Sharon Kay Leatherman, 79, of Springfield, passed away May 9, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of August and Marie Decker. Sharon enjoyed reading, gardening, gambling and spending time with her loving family. She was a retiree of the Springfield City Schools and Meijer. Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years; Donald E. Leatherman, three children; Tracy Penrose, Kathy (Kenneth) Underwood and Donald E. (Susie) Leatherman Jr., seven grandchildren; Timothy (Paige), Taryn, Joey, Jace, Jessica (Johnnie), Danielle (Zach) and Jordan (Sydney), seven great grandchildren; Wales, Knox, Veronica, Rhyann, Mason, Connor and Lathan, one brother; Gary (Cher-yl) Decker and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers and sisters. At Sharon's request, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com