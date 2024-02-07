Leapley, Steven F.



Steven F. Leapley, age 76 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024. He was a graduate of Miami East High School class of 1965. Steven was also a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army receiving a Silver Star, 4 Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. He was also inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor. Steven worked as a Millright for Local Union #1077. He enjoyed the outdoors, sports, a delicious steak and telling a good story. Above all, Steven loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Pamela (McNabb) Leapley, son: Steven T. (Christina) Leapley of IL, daughter: Stephanie (Earl) Neilsen of Australia, sister: Julie Campbell of Troy, grandchildren: Sam, Tessa, Eli and Ewan, and other nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his canine companions: Kaiyuh, Chance and Brandi. He was preceded in death by his parents: Foster and Anna (Weaver) Leapley and sister: Gloria Mott. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Harold Braley officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum or to Miami County Partners for Animal Welfare. To view the service for Steven and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com