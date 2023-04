Leaman (Stone), Carolyn Sue



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Carolyn Stone Leaman of Vero Beach, Florida. She departed this world suddenly on March 21, 2023, at age 87. Carolyn lived life with an unparalleled spirit and strength that inspired all who knew her. Full obituary can be found here: https://www.millenniumcremationservice.com/obituaries/carolyn-stone-leaman/