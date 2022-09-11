springfield-news-sun logo
LEAHY, David J.

Obituaries
3 hours ago

LEAHY, Jr., David J.

Age 91, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. David was born on May 2, 1931, in Macon, GA; the son of the late David and Bessie Leahy. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed in the tool and die business and, for many years, owned his own company in Dayton, OH. David is preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Richey) Leahy; daughter, Michelle Roush; stepson, Gary Burns; brother, Robert Leahy; and granddaughter, Laura Adams. David is survived by his son, David Leahy III; stepson, Mark (Karen) Burns; son-in-law, Doug Roush; grandchildren, Mariah (Tyler) Anderson, Vail (Laena) Burns, Mindy Burns, and J. Spencer (Cristie) Adams; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 with Celebrant Brian Bennett officiating. Friends and family may visit from 12:00PM to 1:00PM until the time of service. David will be laid to rest at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

