LAYH, Dr. John P. "Jack"



December 25, 1945 - November 23, 2022



Passed away on November 23rd, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen in Yellow Springs, OH, on December 26th, 2022, from 2-6pm. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts in Jack's honor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio.