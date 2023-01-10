LAWSON, Patsy Jean



Patsy Jean Lawson, age 71, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Laurels of West Carrollton. She was born on February 18, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Willard and Drucilla (Herron) Loy. She retired in 2011 from Kettering Medical Center. She loved to sew, crochet and quilt.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Lawson; sons Mikel and William Lawson; grandchildren Kodey, Kasey, Kristian Lawson; great-grandchildren Autum and Kayden Lawson; sisters Bonnie DeCola and Connie Lucas and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

