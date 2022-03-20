Hamburger icon
LAWSON, Margree

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAWSON, Margree

Age 93 of Oxon Hill, MD, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 4, 2022. Born July 2, 1928, to Robert and Phoebe

Richardson. Preceded in death by her Parents and Husband Brady Lawson; Sisters Lula Mae (Fess) Harper, Mary Helen

Gurley. Survived by Daughters Brenda (Johnny Sr.) Faison,

Diann L. McCoy, Mary (Allard) Hines; Grandsons Anthony (Shurrundah) Lawson, Brian Lawson, Johnny Faison Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends and Special Nephew Gregory Lawson. Graveside Services

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1PM at Dayton VA National

Cemetery. (Mask Required). In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Lawson Scholarship Fund, MT. Calvary Missionary

Baptist Church, Dayton, OH.

