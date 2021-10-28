LAWSON,



Jacob Alexander



Our beloved Jacob Alexander Lawson met his Lord and



Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born November 14, 1996, in Dayton, Ohio. A



celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at



LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



