Lawson, Becky Sue



Becky Sue Lawson, born on July 19, 1973, a beloved member of her family and community, left this world on March 24, 2025. She was a spirit whose laughter and joy were felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Known for her fun-loving nature, Becky cherished every moment she spent with her family and friends, filling their lives with happiness. Becky is survived by her loving parents, Betty and Euless "Bus" Lawson. Her daughter, Chelsea Barrett (Gabe) who carries forward Becky's legacy of kindness and laughter. She also leaves behind her siblings, Janie Davis and her husband Jack, and Billy Lawson, who will forever hold dear the memories created in their childhood and the bond they shared throughout their lives. Becky's heart was full of love for her boyfriend, Charlie Sullivan, who brought joy and companionship into her life. She also held a special place in her heart for her dear friend, Debbie Totten. Together, they shared countless adventures and cherished memories that defined their friendship. Ryle, her faithful dog, provided comfort and companionship, reminding all of us of the love and loyalty that animals bring into our lives. In addition to her immediate family, Becky leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her infectious spirit and the light she brought into their lives. Becky was truly loved by everyone who had the opportunity to know her, and her memory will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Avenue, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Becky's funeral service will begin at 12:00pm, and she will be laid to rest at Fairfield Cemetery following the service. As we remember Becky, we are reminded of the joy she brought into the world and the beautiful connections she fostered. Her legacy of love, fun, and camaraderie will live on in all of us, inspiring us to cherish our moments together and spread happiness wherever we go. To share a memory of Becky or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



