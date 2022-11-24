LAW, Phyllis Jean



Age 80, of Trinity Community of Beavercreek, formerly of Indian Lake, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Bud" Law, son Mark O. Law, and parents Richard and Gertrude Kappel. Phyllis is survived by her daughters Julie (Roger) Wentworth and Melissa (W.C.) Wagoner; grandchildren Christine (Mike) Eidsaune, Roger (Nicole) Wentworth II, Keely (Isaac) Miller, Collin Wagoner, Evan Wagoner, and Patrick (Lindsey) Law, 6 great-grandchildren, brother Richard (Alicia) Kappel, and sister-in-law Reba (Jim) Gross. Phyllis graduated from Patterson CO-OP. She retired from Mary Rutan Hospital. Phyllis is a past member of The Dayton Synchronettes and had been a long-time member of the Cherokee Hills Women's Golf League. Family meant everything to Phyllis. From vacations at the beach to gatherings at Indian Lake she loved spending time with her family. A Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 am - 12 pm on Friday, December 2. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



