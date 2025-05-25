Law, Eddie LaVauen



Eddie LaVauen Law, 73, of Beavercreek, OH, departed this life Thursday, May 15, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, May 30, 2025 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



