LaVonda Eubanks

Eubanks, LaVonda A. "Vonnie"



LaVonda "Vonnie" Eubanks, born on January 19, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, went home to glory on October 23, 2025. She was the beloved daughter of Robert Green and Joan (Harshaw) Bronston, who preceded her in death. Vonnie's memory lives on with her three loving children, Rollanda (Jeff) Vauls, Shawn (De'Angelia) Huggins, and Victor Eubanks, Jr.; proud grandparent of 13 loving grandchildren whom she adored. Ronnesha, Rashunda, Rakeisha, Raychell "Precious", Taviýon (Alexsis), T'erra, Josiah, T'yana, Ta'vonna, Ta'laya, Londyn, Sadie, and Story; 11 great-grandchildren, Areiana, Iyana, Corey, Timbre, Trinity, R'shiya, Te'Yone, Riyahn, Raelyn, Carter, and Don'Asti, whom she cherished; two sisters, LaSchell Green and Dybra (Green) Boswell and a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her former husband of 20 years, Victor Eubanks Sr., and two siblings, Bobby Green and Tynia (Green) Mynatt. Vonnie graduated from Springfield South High School in 1966, and she set out on a journey to share the message of love and hope. For over 30 years, she was a devoted and committed member of Restored Life Ministries and served as the Leader of the Benevolence Ministry. After 38 years of being a loyal and dedicated employee at YSI Incorporated in Yellow Springs, Ohio, she retired in 2013, without ever missing a single day of work. Vonnie volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank and Saint John's Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Additionally, she founded and chaired "Blessing Bags of Love," which provided meals for over 200 individuals and "Ice-Cream Blessings," an initiative that brought together individuals of all ages and backgrounds to connect and share in the gospel. She was an exceptional cook, and a highly talented and skillful dancer. She had a passion for music, line-dancing, crocheting, traveling, playing volleyball, family games, reading, writing notes, and watching movies especially cowboy films, which were her favorite. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 2 P.M. at Restored Life Ministries at 1117 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, OH 45506.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Restored Life Ministries c/o LaVonda Eubanks Benevolence Ministry to continue the mission that Vonnie started. Please contact the church office, 937.324.8015, for any questions. Please join the family immediately following the Celebration of Life Service at Restored Life Ministries for the repast. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



