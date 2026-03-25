Lavata Slaughter III

Slaughter III, Lavata



Born July 6, 1973, to the late Mr. Lavata Sr. and Geraldine P. Slaughter. Lavata departed this life Wednesday, March 11, 2026. He was a Dayton native and resided here for 52 years. Mr. Slaughter was an active member of Mt. Olivet Church.



He was preceded jn death by his brother Herbert V. Shilo sisters Donna L. Reed, Emily L. Slaughter, and niece Brandi Blackmon. He leaves behind to cherish his memory 2 sisters Angela P. Reed and Diana Slaughter, 1 brother Matthew (Teresa) Shilo. Nephews and nieces Devon Edwards, Herschel Trammel Jr., Keith Shipp, Jimonde and Janjece Ringstaff, Todd, Albert, and Charles Slaughter. Nieces Tamika Ramsey, Kristina Shilo, Aja Reed, Jazmine and Che Youngblood. Special cousin Matthew Slaughter and dear friend Cherry Ridley. A host of great nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 30, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH 45416, with Bishop Joshua Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Green Castle Cemetery. Following the burial service, friends and family will gather at the Golden Corrals, 6611 Miller Ln, Dayton, Oh 45414. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



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