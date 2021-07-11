springfield-news-sun logo
LAUX, Louis

LAUX, Jr., Louis J.

Age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on April 10, 2020. Lou was an active member of the Springfield Community. He was a Professor of Biology at Wittenberg University from 1959 to 1991, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and was active in

environmental and community projects. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his three

children Renate (Neil)

Bernstein, Chris (Gail) Laux and Erica (Bob) Parnisari and his four granddaughters and two sons-in-law, Anya Bernstein (Brandon Wlosinski), Sarah Laux Mace (Daniel), Lexi Bernstein and Caroline Parnisari. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Samantha Laux. Arrangements are being

handled by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on

July 17, 2021, at 11 am, doors open at 10:30 am where family can greet you. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Friends of Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, or other organizations that support the nature Lou loved. Please see https://www.jkzfh.com/ for more about

Louis J. Laux.

