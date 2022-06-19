LAUTAR, Jovita

LAUTAR (Nee Diaz), Jovita H.



Age 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jovita was born on May 23, 1926, in Zeising, West Virginia; the daughter of the late Benigno and Maria (Rodriguez) Diaz. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Lautar and grandson, Brandon. Jovita is survived by her children, Bill (Julie), Jeff (Tina Wright), and Larry (Becky) Lautar; grandchildren, Jason Lautar, Nathan Lautar, Bill Lautar, Kate Barkett, Jenna Bowers, Dan Lautar, Margaret Lewis, Megan Lautar, Jarred Lautar, and Kenny Ellingson; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jovita was a charter member of the Church of the Ascension Parish. She was known as "Beadie" to all of her family and friends and will be missed by many. Jovita was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother and her memory will always be remembered. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5:00PM-7:00PM, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made out to the Corner Cupboard where she volunteered for many decades or a charity of your choosing. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Oak Creek Terrace and Ohio Valley Hospice for their kindness and support. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

