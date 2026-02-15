Lauretta McClain

McClain (Rader), Lauretta Rae



Lauretta Rae McClain, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, February 6, 2026. She was born April 23, 1938, in Wharton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Effie (Tong) Rader. Lauretta was a woman of deep and abiding faith in Jesus, whose kindness left a lasting imprint on everyone she met. She began her ministry as a youth leader and went on to share her love of God through many years of teaching Bible studies, only ending her teaching tenure in recent months. In addition, Lauretta served her local church as a representative for the District Committee of Ordained Ministry, as a lay delegate to the West Ohio Conference and on various other leadership committees. She faithfully served as Director of the Center for Creative Childcare at Urbana United Methodist Church, where she nurtured and guided countless children and families with patience, wisdom, and grace. She created a loving and supportive environment that reflected Christ's compassion in action. Her legacy of service, devotion, and love will continue to bless all who were touched by her life. Lauretta had a remarkable gift for making others feel seen and valued. She believed deeply in the worth of every person and expressed that belief through her compassion and understanding. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved wholeheartedly and supported faithfully in every season of life. Outside of her ministry, Lauretta enjoyed playing cards and spending time at Teabaggers, where she could be found in the same seat for some thirty-five years, a testament to her loyalty and the friendships she cherished. Her steady presence, warm smile, and unwavering support will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. She is survived by her children, Amy (Charlie) Bosworth and Mitch McClain; her grandchildren, Aaron (Jessie) Kuykendall, Halley (Bryant) Haney, Sydney Rae McClain, and Avery McClain; and her great-grandchild, Lucy Rae Kuykendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Thom" McClain in 1999, and her infant brother, Joey Rader. A service to celebrate Lauretta's life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Urbana United Methodist Church with Pastors Christopher Dinnell and Jeremy Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service the public is invited to a time of food and fellowship at the church where there will be an opportunity to share stories and memories of Lauretta. Private burial of her urn will be at Oak Dale Cemetery. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





