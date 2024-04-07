Laudermilk, Robert

Robert W. "Bobby" Laudermilk, 64, of West Carrollton, passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born on January 9, 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Keith and Nancy (Harrell) Laudermilk, Sr. Bobby retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. He was currently working at American Heat Treat as a sandblaster. Bobby was an avid fisherman. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the UD Flyers, and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lori Laudermilk; children, Joshua and Jason Laudermilk, Marc (Maria) Hill and Megan (Billie) Setser; several grandchildren including, Kennedy, Kylie, Lily, MacKenzie, and Ava; siblings, Howard (Vickie) Laudermilk, Mike (Elvia) Laudermilk, Tony (Vickie) Laudermilk, and Virginia (Terry) Hankins; numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Keith Laudermilk, Jr. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

