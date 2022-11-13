LAUBETHAL, Joseph

LAUBENTHAL, Joseph M.



Dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend of many-passed away November 7, 2022, at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Ragan) Laubenthal and his brother Raymond Laubenthal. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra; children Eric (Melissa) Laubenthal, Amy Walker; grandsons Isaac and Xavier Walker; brother Kent (Linda) Laubenthal; sister Della (Gary) Bowers and Jeanette Himes, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Perrysburg High School and the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He had a long pharmaceutical career and owned his own pharmacy in Kettering for 25 years. He loved spending time with his family boating, water and snow skiing. He was an avid football fan, loved fishing and the outdoors. Anyone who knew Joe will greatly cherish his impact on their lives, either through love, friendship, mentorship or his sense of humor. The family is gathering for a private celebration of his life. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or the National Parkinson's Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



