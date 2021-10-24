LARSH, Mary Catheryn



Mary Catheryn Larsh, age 95, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Elmcroft Senior Living in Miamisburg, OH. Daughter of the late Herman Henry and



Lottie May (Ehler) Roselius, she was born in Preble County on July 18, 1926. Mary Catheryn was a 1943 graduate of West Alexandria High School. She was a life member of Trinity



Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, OH. She married William Lee Larsh on June 14, 1951. She enjoyed golfing and traveling with her husband Bill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Larsh who passed away in 2012; infant brother Clarence Herman



Roselius; and brother-in-law Elden Grimme. She is survived by her sister Martha Carolyn Grimme; nephew Duane (Donna) Grimme; great-niece Kari (Matt) O'Diam; great-nephew Ryan (Amanda) Grimme; great-great-nieces Allee and Emma Grimme and Olivia O'Diam; great-great-nephew Levi. A



private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home,



Eaton, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320 or Affinity Hospice Care, 7681 Tylers Place Blvd, Suite 3, West Chester, OH 45069. Online



