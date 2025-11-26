Larry Tackett

Tackett, Larry R.



A gentle soul, was born on May 30, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. On November 24, 2025, he peacefully departed this life in Miamisburg, Ohio, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and humility. Larry was a devoted family man, proud of his service in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. His time in the military was a point of pride for him, deeply reflecting his commitment to serving his country. Larry's demeanor was characterized by quiet strength; he was a good and humble man who touched the lives of those around him. After serving, he worked for Kettering Medical Center for many years until his retirement. Larry found joy in watching baseball and football, especially the Cincinnati Reds. Larry is survived by his sister, Louise Cook; daughter, Cheryl Aikins; and grandson, Gabriel Aikins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary (Clendenon) Tackett, and his beloved wife, Katherine Tackett. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery where Navy Military Honors will be rendered. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com