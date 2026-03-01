Larry Hohenbrink

Hohenbrink, Larry S.



Larry Sterling Hohenbrink, age 83 of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 19th, 2026. He was born March 2nd, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Sterling C. and Thelma I (Blumhorst) Hohenbrink.



Larry is survived by his soulmate of 56 years, Janet (Bedford) Hohenbrink; two children, Matt (Nickie) Hohenbrink and Theresa (Jeff) Brislenn; twelve grandchildren; Caleb (Jennifer) Brislenn, Brittany (Chris) Watkins, Elijah (Heather) Brislenn, Christian (Kaylie) Brislenn, Chelsea (Cameron) Snow, Delaney (Molly) Steiding, Matthew (Bethany) Hohenbrink, Cameron Hohenbrink, Ethan Dunn, Aeriana (Tyler) Skief, Ashlin Hohenbrink, and Samantha Hohenbrink, Brother Terry (Debbie) Hohenbrink, Best friend David Shade, brother-in-law Jerry Libecap, 13 great-grandchildren with two more coming soon, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Larry was a 1960 graduate of Madison (now Trotwood-Madison) High School. He served in Vietnam in the USAF and joined Dayton Power and Light upon his return where he worked for 44 years, retiring in 2012.



Larry was a devoted husband and father. He was a wonderful role model to his children and great friend to so many, who never met a stranger. He had an amazing sense of humor and will be remembered by many for his playfulness and jokes. In recent years, Larry could often be found with Jan on the front porch of the home they shared for 50+ years, happiest sharing the view and her company.



He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of a formal service, the family asks that donations be made in his name to your local Alzheimer's Association.



