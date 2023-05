Lark, LaMond A.



age 65, passed Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Preceded in death by father and brother. Survived by his loving mother Dolores Lark, siblings, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11AM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 222 Mound St. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.