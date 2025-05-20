Larison, Lloyd



Lloyd Ray Larison, 87, passed away on May 18, 2025. Loving husband of Patricia Larison. Beloved father of Mike (Marian) Larison, Ken Larison, Kevin Larison and Carla (Tim) Snyder and dear grandfather of Alex (Jordan), Eric (Megan), Regan (Nate) Bradley, Taylor, Luke, Dana, Tori (Mark) Combs, Bryson (Haley) Taulbee, and Tabi and six great-grandchildren. Lloyd served his country in the US Marines and was an avid golfer, country singer, dancer (Apple Jack), and participated in numerous motorcycle trips. A Memorial service will be at Majors Farm, 6393 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe, Ohio 45050 on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5:00 PM  7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. His body was donated to the UC College of Medicine.



