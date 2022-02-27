LaQUANTI,



Joseph George



92, was called home on February 20. Joe is survived by his wife Rita, and daughters,



Debra and Lisa. Joe greeted



every morning by saying "Thank you Lord for another day." He was so grateful to God for his wonderful life. Joe was married to the love of his life, Rita, for 64 years. He



always told his daughters he was the luckiest man on earth to be married to beautiful Rita. An only child, Joe delighted in joining Rita's large, loving



family. We are sure the first people to greet Joe in Heaven were his beloved parents Florence and George. Joe was born in the Bronx. He always said his parents did everything they could to love and raise him. Joe worked very hard all his life. As a young teenager he worked at Horn & Hardart. Joe always wanted to be an engineer. He graduated from MIT in 1951. Joe joined the Air Force and was stationed at WPAFB where he met his future bride, Rita Coverdale. They were married on August 31, 1957. After Joe's military service, he worked as a



civilian at WPAFB until his retirement. He had a wonderful, distinguished career. Joe especially loved his career at the



Foreign Technology Division. His colleagues were his friends for the rest of his life. Joe loved golfing with his buddies, reading the Sunday comics, drinking morning coffee with



Rita, growing all sorts of flowers and vegetables from seed, woodworking, talking to our wonderful neighbors, watching all kinds of sports, and rooting for the Cleveland Browns.



Joe faced many challenges in his life with grace and dignity, especially health challenges following a disabling stroke in 2005. He never focused on what he could no longer do. Joe always said he was grateful to be alive, lived for his family, and knew that it was because of Rita's love and great care he could endure almost anything. Joe was the greatest father. He was quiet and caring. Joe was a true hero to his daughters. They love him so much and will miss him every day. Dad, we will honor and cherish you for the rest of our lives. Joe and family have attended Kirkmont Church for over 50 years, and are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers. Thank you to the wonderful Hospice of Dayton Crisis Care team. Heartful thanks to Dr. Aziz and team for their loving, amazing care. We love you.There will be a small service for immediate family members only. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the LaQuanti family.

