LANNING, Richard F.



94, of Knightstown, Indiana, formerly New Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday afternoon, November 24, 2021. He was born February 19, 1927, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to the late Eli M. and Mary E. (Wilson) Lanning. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a retired millwright after 35 years, and an avid Harley-Davidson motorcyclist. Richard and his late wife, Evelyn V. Lanning, had visited 47 of the 48 lower states while riding his motorcycle. In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tracy Pearson. He is survived by his children, Jerry Lou Frieszell of New Lebanon, James F. (Denise) Lanning of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jean Kay (Larry) Kraus of Knightstown, Indiana; grandchildren, Scott Frieszell and Stacy Stoermer; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. The family received friends Monday, November 29 from 11AM to 12PM at PREBLE



MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria, OH 45381. The funeral service began at 12PM with burial following with military honors at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com.

