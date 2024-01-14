LANICH, JERRY D.



Age 91, passed away December 25, 2023. Jerry was born July 20, 1932 in Greenville, Ohio to John Gerald Lanich and Genevive Elna (nee Mills) Lanich. He was raised in Piqua, Ohio and a graduate of Piqua High School. On May 18, 1956 he married Janet Ruth Pomeranz in Piqua. He was employed by WPTW Radio in the mid 1950's and interviewed Elvis Presley at the Hobart Arena Nov 24,1956. Jerry served in the Ohio National Guard as a field artillery mechanic. Jerry came to Hamilton in 1970 having been transferred from Piqua to Hamilton by Champion Paper. Jerry's first retirement was from Champion Paper after 29 years of service. Jerry's favorite job was that of Zoning Inspector for St. Clair Township. Jerry worked into his mid 80's and his last retirement was from St. Clair Township after 13 years of service. Jerry was an active volunteer for many community events such as Fort Hamilton Days, Damfest, Air Affair, The Great Miami River Raft Race, and others. Jerry helped organize events and projects associated with Hamilton's 1991 bicentennial. Jerry was a life member of the Hamilton Boat Club. Jerry had a life-long passion for the sport of waterskiing as a participant, official, and promoter. Jerry's love for waterskiing started in the early 1950's on the Great Miami River in Piqua. He was actively involved in the Piqua Boat and Ski Club as they hosted many water ski tournaments, ski shows, and boat drag races. Jerry officiated many national and international waterski tournaments and served on the Board of Directors of the American Water Ski Association in the 1970's. Jerry hosted many waterski competitions in the 1990's and 2000's at his beloved Lake Lottawatta. Jerry is survived by Janet, his wife of 67 years, his son and daughter in law, J.Gregory & Natasha Lanich, and his grandchildren Jackson Lanich and Addison Lanich. In accordance with Jerry's wishes, there will be no services and burial at Hickory Flat Cemetery will be a private service. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



