LANGHOUT, Jean R.



Age 91, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023. She was born May 27, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Langhout, son Mark B. Langhout, and grandson Nathan D. Langhout. Jean is survived by her daughters Sandra Langhout and Kristen(Chris)Langhout-Beckner, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel on May 27, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Trinity Community at Beavercreek's Comfort Matters Program or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

