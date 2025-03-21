Langhorne, Donald

Langhorne Jr, Donald Lee



Donald L. Langhorne Jr. died peacefully on March 1st, 2025 at Hospice of Blue Ash. He was born June 15th, 1954, in Roswell, NM the son of Donald L. Langhorne and Winifred K. (Arvidson) Langhorne. Don graduated from Middletown Fenwick HS, Class of 1972, following graduation, Don served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Don graduated from Miami University, Class of 1982.



To say the least, Don was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed scuba diving, surfing, golf, water and snow skiing, and much more. But what Don loved the most was his family. Spending time with his children and grandchildren-Wiles, Brooks, Emilia, and Wyatt-gave him joy. Don was very excited about his three grandchildren, who are due in September. When Don visited his grandkids, he would play with them on the floor before greeting his children. He will always be remembered as a great Brother, Dad, Uncle, and Papa.



Don is survived by his sons; Scott Langhorne (Christine), Brian Langhorne (Michelle), Eric Langhorne and daughter Haley McCrone (Ryan) all of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Miles Langhorne, Brooks Langhorne, Wyatt Langhorne and Emilia McCrone; two brothers, John Langhorne (Sherry), Peter Langhorne; three sisters, Cynthia Langhorne- Hatfield (Jim), Mary Loughery (John), Theresa Spatharos (Randy); many nieces and nephews, former spouses, Carolee Barr Langhorne, and Amy Bragg Langhorne.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday April 13th from 2-6pm at Madtree Brewery, Blue Ash, OH  4321 Glendale Milford Road.



