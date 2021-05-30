LANGDON, Helen Louise



Helen Louise Langdon, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born April 28, 1942, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Jasper and



Mabel (Brashear) White. Helen



enjoyed BINGO and going to casinos. She loved her family. Helen is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Langdon. She is



survived by her son, John R. Clark; two sisters, Juanita Smith and Patricia (Gary) Jeffries and brother, Billy Ray (Sissy) White; and nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

