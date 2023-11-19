Lang, Patrick Anthony



age 60, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away November 13, 2023 after a hard fought battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Patrick is survived by his father, Terry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia and Daniel Schroeder, Deborah and David Reasons, Angela Hypes and Elizabeth Boling; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Amy Lang and Thomas and Jennifer Lang; 16 nieces and nephews as well as 5 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn, who sadly died from the same disease. Fondly known as "Pat," was a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1985 with a BS in Business Administration and Accounting and later received his CPA designation. Pat enjoyed an impressive career spanning over 38 years and included working several firms that included, Deloitte, Magellan Health Services, BISYS Group. For the past 15 years, Pat was a Principal (partner) at FocusCFO. Pat was also active in his community and served many years as treasurer on his condominium association board. Throughout his career, Pat forged numerous loyal friendships that included both his colleagues as well as clients. He will be remembered as a warm and caring man with a sense of calmness along with having a dry sense of humor that would lighten the mood and brighten anyone's day. Pat was an avid golfer, passionate cyclist and a very loyal OSU Buckeye fan. He and his dad had season tickets for many years and never missed a home game. They enjoyed traveling to all of the bowl, playoff and national championship games. He was a long time member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and later attended Faith Life Church. Pat was very spiritual and his faith became even stronger after his diagnosis of ALS, which brought him comfort in his final days. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral Service 10:00 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at the funeral Home. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Pat's memory to ALS United Central & Southern Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com