Lane, Harold



Harold Gene Lane , loving husband and father of three, passed away on Thursday, April 27th. He was surrounded by his loved ones.



Harold was born and raised in Kentucky. He attended Mount Carmel High School, and graduated from Kentucky Mountain Bible College in 1956. Harold served his country in the United States Navy and worked briefly for the National Security Agency in Maryland. He then continued his education at Sinclair Community College in Dayton and Wright State University and earned entry to the Golden Key Honor Society. Harold worked for General Motors for over 30 years.



Known to be an avid reader, he also enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, long walks, fly fishing, traveling with his wife of 64 years and visiting with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Isaac Lane; Mother Hazel Turner Lane; and sister Eula Whitehead Lane.



Harold is survived by his best friend and wife, Thelma; sons, Jeffrey and David Lane; daughter, Katherine Lane Cavin; Son in law, Scott Cavin; grandchildren Andrew Cavin and Sarah Cavin Cost; son-in-law, Justin Cost; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Weslie Cost, Indy Cavin and Ashton Cavin .He will be terribly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Harold's honor to The Alzheimer's Association or to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton.



The family will honor Harold's wishes, and celebrate him and his life privately. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

