Lane-Burdette, Harriett



Harriett Lane-Burdette, age 72, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 28, 2024 after a long battle with dementia. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Sally Lane; husband, Morgan Burdette (Butch); brother, Dobbie Lane, brother Donnell Lane. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sisters, Coneva Rolland, Arlene (Harold) Ely; brother, Albert Lane Jr.; daughter, Sharee (Darrell) Owens, son Damon Lane, 3 grandchildren, Harmonii Lane, Jamari Lane, Desmond Owens. Several nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 16, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, to be officiated by her brother in law, Rufus Burdette, and pastor of Full Counsel of Christ Ministries, Augusta, GA. Visitation will begin prior to service at 10 AM. Harriett will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery.



