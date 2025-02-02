Landis, Ray Ellsworth



Ray Ellsworth Landis passed away at home on January 20, 2025 He enjoyed sports golf and painting. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sarah, his brother Jack, his sister Joanne his wife, Mary.



He has survived by his sister, Diane, and her daughter Randy, Sue his son, Jim(Bobbi) his daughter, Raeanna Balliett, his son Jeffrey Martin he had five grandchildren 12 great grandchildren, three great grandchildren he was retired from Durion.



He is also survived by his five stepchildren, Cathy, Debi, Alicia, Paula, and Danny and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



